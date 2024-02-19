The official account of the International Astronomy Center, through its official account on the social networking site “x”, previously “Twitter”, published a tweet in which it said, “Update No. (2) of the fall of the European satellite (ERS-2) to Earth:

According to the updated orbital elements, the satellite is expected to fall on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 AD, at 16:02 GMT, with an error of plus or minus 14 hours.

The center published a satellite image on the map showing the location of the expected fall, according to this update, and the red and green lines show the places that the satellite will pass over during the period of possible fall.

The center added that the location of the fall and the locations of the lines may change, and the amount of error decreases as we get closer to the date of the fall, so please follow the upcoming updates.”

The International Astronomy Center had predicted the collapse of the large European satellite called “ERS-2”. It had been launched on April 21, 1995, and was used for remote sensing purposes. It was put out of service on July 4, 2011, as its lifespan had ended, and it continued to float in space. Space since then, and in July and August 2011, the European Space Agency used the remaining fuel to perform 66 redirections to lower its orbit from an altitude of 785 km to 573 km, in order to reduce the chances of collision with other artificial satellites, indicating that had it not been for lowering the orbit, it would have remained The moon is in space for another 100 or 200 years.

The Director of the International Astronomy Center and Supervisor of the Program for Monitoring the Fall of Satellites, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, said: “There will be certain areas over which the satellite is likely to fall, and many agencies will closely monitor this fall, and updates will be announced in due time.”

Odeh pointed out that experts expect the percentage of this fall to pose a direct danger to the lives of people or facilities is very small, and the probability that the remains collide with a person is only 1 in 100 billion, which represents 1.5 million times less than the probability of a person being killed inside his home due to an accident, and by 65 thousand. One time less likely than a person to be struck by a lightning bolt, and three times less likely to be struck by a meteorite.