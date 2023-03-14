Daniele Scardina’s manager explained that the doctors have started decreasing the drugs and that the boxer will soon wake up from the coma

The comforting news continues to arrive regarding the conditions of Daniel Scardina, the Italian boxer who fell ill on February 28 at the end of a training session. His manager explained that doctors are gradually decreasing the dosage of the drugs. Which will lead to his awakening from the coma he was induced into after brain surgery.

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

Last February 28th the world of Italian sport has received very worrying news regarding Daniele Scardina, the Milanese boxing champion, also known for being Diletta Leotta’s boyfriend.

At the end of a training session carried out in the Buccinasco gym, the athlete had accused of pains to a leg and an ear, to then collapse to the ground due to a sudden illness.

The doctors who arrived on site promptly have it stabilized and transported to the Humanitas clinic in Milan, where a medical team treated him emergency brain surgeryreducing the bleeding and literally saving his life.

Already in the evening the boxer was induced in induced coma and he is still asleep and constantly monitored by the doctors of the hospital in the Lombard capital.

To update the many fans who always follow and support Daniele Scardina, it was his manager from the beginning, Alexander Cherchi.

How is Daniele Scardina today

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

Fortunately King Toretto, this is Daniele’s nickname in the ring, is proving to be great fighter also on this occasion, in front of the most difficult opponent that life has ever put in front of him.

Since the days following the illness and the surgery, he immediately showed some improvements. CT scans and encephalograms have gradually shown increasingly positive results, to the point of making doctors think about a possible awakening of the sample.

Credit: danieletoretto – Instagram

Just in these days, Cherchi has returned to talk about his client, explaining that the last one encephalogram he gave excellent results and that doctors have officially begun tapering off the drugs that keep him in a coma.

It will be a long process and in which it will take patience, explained the agent, but the sensations are more than good and everyone hopes that Daniele will be able to wake up soon.

When this actually happens, something more will certainly be known and it will be found out whether the disease has left you draw to the boxer.