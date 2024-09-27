Stoltenberg: updating the Russian nuclear doctrine is aimed at intimidating NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg responded to the update of Russia’s nuclear doctrine. He spoke about changing the rules for the use of nuclear weapons in the Russian Federation at a speech at the Atlantic Council (Atlantic Council, listed as undesirable organizations in Russia) in Washington.

“This is a way to intimidate Ukraine and intimidate us into not supporting it. The goal is to prevent those who help Ukraine from defending themselves,” he said.

Hungary calls on West and East to establish dialogue

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjártó, upon learning of the Russian leader’s intentions, said that the West and East need to establish a civilized dialogue and find a way to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. “As long as there is no civilized dialogue between East and West, as long as the war continues, the risk of irreversible developments will remain. Restoring dialogue between East and West can save us from the consequences,” he said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius did not comment on the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin and noted that it would not affect the country’s foreign policy in any way. “Tomorrow there will be something different. We go our own way, we do what we think is right,” he added.

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, updating Russia’s nuclear doctrine and adapting it to modern realities is an allegedly irresponsible and untimely step by Moscow. And the representative of the EU foreign policy service, Peter Stano, said that the European Union does not change its own position on the issue of supporting Ukraine because of the words of the Russian president.

Earlier, on September 25, Putin proposed changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine. In the updated version of the document, aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state, but with the support or participation of a nuclear one, is proposed to be considered as their joint attack on the Russian Federation. Plus, Moscow reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression against Belarus.

According to the president, reliable information about the launch of aerospace attack weapons towards Russia will entail a nuclear response from Moscow. We are talking about long-range aircraft, cruise missiles, drones and other aircraft. Nuclear weapons can also be used if the enemy creates a critical threat to Russia’s sovereignty with conventional weapons, he emphasized.