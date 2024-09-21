The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced yesterday the development and modernization of the Federal Road Services platform for issuing and renewing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for work within the road right-of-way. This includes reducing the number of procedures, merging similar ones, and reducing completion time, in support of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program, which aims to simplify and reduce government procedures, and eliminate unnecessary procedures, requirements, and documents.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure Assets Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Eng. Mohammed Al-Mail, said in a press statement yesterday that the ministry aims, through developing the platform, to keep pace with the government’s aspirations to eliminate bureaucracy and facilitate the issuance of no-objection certificates for work within the federal roads’ right-of-way, which enhances the speed of project completion and reduces bureaucracy associated with traditional procedures.

He pointed out that the development of the platform will effectively contribute to eliminating bureaucracy for the service of issuing a No Objection Certificate, by reducing the customer’s journey and the required attachments he needs from 8 to only 3, and the procedures from 26 procedures to 13 procedures, and the service period from 14 days to 7 days, while the developed platform will contribute to eliminating bureaucracy for the service of renewing a No Objection Certificate, by reducing the procedures from 11 to only 3 procedures, without the need for attachments, and the service period from 4 days to instantaneous (immediate).

The Ministry’s Infrastructure Assets Sector organized three forums and councils for customers, in which officials and employees of the Ministry, a number of customers, and representatives from the private sector participated. The forums aimed to review proposals and developmental and creative ideas regarding the design of future services, in a way that meets the ambitions and aspirations of partners and customers to obtain integrated and distinguished services that exceed expectations, and achieve happiness and quality of life for them.