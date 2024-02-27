Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/27/2024 – 7:54

This Monday, the 26th, professors Flávio Tartuce and Rosa Maria de Andrade Nery presented to the Senate the document that proposes updating the Civil Code to the commission of jurists responsible for the topic. Voting on the final report should take place in the first week of April.

Rosa Maria, rapporteur for the general part of the code, acknowledged that it is natural for there to be doubts in work like this, but said that she tried to assist everyone. According to her, the new text brings agreement even on controversial topics, such as the recognition of the end of life with brain death, which can contribute to organ transplants.

Topics relating to children, animals, home, obligations and situations of absence were “expanded” in the text, according to the rapporteur. She also stated that the rights for pregnant women will be included in the family part.

Professor Flávio Tartuce's report covers issues such as digital law, right to possession and ownership of assets, contractual review and succession. The jurist asked for everyone's effort in seeking an agreement on the final report and said that he did not deal with the guarantee system because it is a topic that is being addressed in Congress, in some bills.

The president of the commission, minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Luis Felipe Salomão, informed that amendments can be presented until March 8th and stated that, the greater the consensus in relation to the text, the more strength it will have to be processed in the National Congress. Also according to Salomão, the commission received 280 suggestions from civil society. According to the minister, 34 experts in Civil Law were heard during the three public hearings held in São Paulo, Porto Alegre and Salvador.

This Monday morning, the minister of the Supreme Court of Argentina Ricardo Lorenzetti, who worked on the modernization of the Argentine Civil Code, participated in a public hearing and said that the new text must establish “great principles and values” to regulate social relations of this century.

The commission has 40 members and the completion of the update of the Civil Code, sanctioned in 2002, must take place by April 12th.