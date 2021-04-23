The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced the update and clarification of the previously announced procedures regarding the suspension of entry from India on the flights of national and foreign carriers, and transit passengers coming from them, with the exception of the transit flights coming to the country and heading to India.

The suspension also includes the entry of passengers who were in India during the 14 days before coming to the Emirates, with the continuation of flights between the two countries, as it will allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to India on these flights.

It will also allow the transfer of the groups excluded from this decision from India to the UAE, with the application of precautionary measures.

The excluded categories include citizens of the state, diplomatic missions accredited between the two countries, official delegations, business planes and owners of golden residency, provided that they adhere to preventive measures, which include a 10-day quarantine, and “PCR” examination at the airport, and on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country, and reducing The duration of the “PCR” examination ranges from 72 hours to 48 hours, provided that the tests issued by accredited laboratories that carry “QRCode” are accepted.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that it is required for those coming from India, through other countries, that the period of stay in those countries not be less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the country, as of April 24, and for a period of 10 days, which can be extended, with the continuation of cargo flights between the two countries. .





