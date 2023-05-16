It could just be that next weekend’s Grand Prix will not take place…

Wonderful, after a few races in the sandbox, a Russian satellite state, an expensive paradise for rappers and somewhere very far away, the Formula 1 cars are finally coming back to Europe this weekend. Where they belong.

The first Grand Prix on European soil is in Italy, more precisely at the Emilia-Romagna circuit, also known as Imola. There where Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger breathed their last in 1994, you know. A dangerous track, even in beautiful weather…

But the chances are very high that the race not going on at all this weekend. Cause? Rain. A lot of rain.

Grand Prix in danger this weekend

The weather is going to go wild in the coming week and that will certainly cause dangerous situations. This includes flooding, subsidence and landslides. Not the most ideal conditions to drive a Grand Prix indeed.

Normally, about 650 millimeters of rain per year falls in the area. Last day alone, about 100 millimeters fell and more will be added, that’s for sure. In addition, there has also been a lot of rainfall, the weather station next to the track has already recorded 166 mm of rain in the past two weeks.

And that’s not all, in April the region was also ravaged by heavy rainfall, the consequences of which killed two people.

Rain, rain and more rain

Anyway, let’s assume the best scenario, the Grand Prix will continue next weekend. Even then it will be chaotic, because rain is also predicted on the days that driving takes place. In the times when qualifying and the race are held, the chance of rain on both days is more than eighty percent.

When we hear if the Grand Prix will go ahead, no one knows. And the past shows that we often only hear about this on Sunday afternoon around five o’clock, when the start has already been postponed for 2 hours. Of course we don’t want the viewers to stay away…

In short, it will be exciting!

[UPDATE] According to several quality media, it is chaos on the circuit at the time of writing (Tuesday evening 6:14 p.m.).

The track personnel and the personnel of the teams would be brought to safety at this time, they must leave the complex within half an hour. A river nearby is said to be on the verge of flooding and that creates the necessary danger…

It would rain hard for at least another 24 hours and then it would become less. That would mean that the race itself wouldn’t be in danger, but that doesn’t make it any less worrying for now.

This article [UPDATE] Next weekend’s Grand Prix is ​​in danger first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#UPDATE #weekends #Grand #Prix #danger