One of the elements that best represents the new generation is that loading times are basically zero. Although we see this mainly with games, users of the Xbox Series X|S you can already enjoy this first hand, since booting up the Microsoft console is now five seconds faster.

As The Verge points out, a new console update is now available for all Xbox Insider program users. Along with this, Josh Munsee, from the Xbox marketing department, has confirmed that the initial console animation is now shorter.

Just as you can see on video, from the moment you turn on the Xbox Series X|S and have full control of the console, only eight seconds pass. By comparison, prior to this update you had to wait about 13 seconds. While this may be seen as a minor improvement, it does show the power that Microsoft consoles have.

In related topics, someone managed to install Windows 98 on an Xbox Series X|S. Similarly, Discord is now available on Xbox.

Without a doubt, an improvement that on the surface may not mean much, but in the long run it will improve the performance of the console. It should not be forgotten that of the two new generation consoles, it is the Xbox Series X that has the most power, and this is just one way to use it.

