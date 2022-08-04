The Xbox Series S is a fantastic console for the public. At an affordable price of $299 dollars, many have the opportunity to enjoy everything that this generation has in store for us. However, with lower CPU and GPU compared to Series X, developers often face various issues when optimizing experiences for this console. Fortunately, a new update makes this process easier.

Recently, a software update was released for the Xbox Series S development kits, which frees up more memory for developers to access Xbox Series S games and increases performance on certain titles. This was what was said about it:

“Hundreds of additional megabytes of memory are now available to Xbox Series S developers. This gives developers more control over memory, which can improve graphics performance in memory-constrained conditions.”

Although the Series X is capable of running games at 1440p and up to 120fps, most titles are available at only 1080p and 60fps. This is mainly because the console has only 10GB of RAM, of which only 8GB can be used, the other 2GB being used by the operating system. Fortunately, the additional memory from the update will increase the visual capacity of future titles.

In related topics, these are the new games for Xbox Game Pass. Similarly, there is a pirate clone of God of War in the Microsoft Store.

Editor’s Note:

As an Xbox Series S user, I have to say that the console is capable of much more than one might think. While clearly a lot rests with developers, this piece of hardware is capable of running next-gen games, with ray-tracing and more, in a big way.

Via: TheVerge