The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee resulting from the Corona pandemic in Abu Dhabi has adopted updated procedures for entering the emirate from within the country according to the type of “Covid-19” examination, in order to strengthen the precautionary measures to contain infection and limit the spread of the virus, and work with them will start tomorrow.

The procedures for entering the emirate will continue by examining the approved nasal swab (PCR), which includes entering within 48 hours of receiving a negative result, conducting a PCR examination on the fourth day of entering the emirate, for those whose stay exceeds four consecutive days, and conducting an additional PCR examination on the eighth day for those who exceed The duration of his stay is eight consecutive days.

The committee approved the updating of procedures related to entering the emirate with a laser examination (DPI), as entry is permitted within 24 hours of receiving a negative result for the laser examination, provided that the laser examination is not used to enter the emirate twice in a row.

The committee also approved, in the event of entering the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the result of the laser examination, and staying in the emirate for more than 48 hours, the necessity of conducting a PCR examination on the third day, and another PCR examination on the seventh day if the stay exceeds seven days.

These procedures are applied to all residents of the country, with the exception of those vaccinated in the national vaccination programs, and volunteers in clinical studies of the vaccine whose special status (letter E or golden star) appears on the application of “Al-Hosn”, and they must follow their protocol.





