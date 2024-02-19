Although many years have passed since its launch, Nintendo Switch continues to be constantly updated, with major additions such as the online icon and even the ability to connect with Bluetooth devices, which have been requested for quite some time. However, not so big new features are also released, and today something similar has arrived that is not the biggest patch, but at least it helps those who are used to playing online.

This tells us that more inappropriate words have been banned from the console, something that has been implemented for a few years, since in games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Or until Splatoon 2 and 3There is no shortage of people who want to bother others. And in this case, it is a console focused on children, so it is better for parents to be aware of who they are interacting with.

The small list includes “hate” or “H8” as is, this to avoid discontent with minority groups, in addition to the fact that they have a strong meaning that cannot be released lightly. Meanwhile, phrases that are described as strong threats in Japan have been permanently removed. Finally, the phrase “Tomodachiyame” was banned, which translates as “stop being friends” but in Japan it is something that is taken with considerable weight.

It is worth mentioning that this console update is so small, to the point that it does not need to be restarted to be able to activate it on it. Normally this process is carried out when they want to make changes to the store, the console interface and even minor stability improvements to avoid crashes. Everything seems to indicate that we will no longer see anything on a large scale, and now we have to wait until the new generation device arrives. Nintendo.

Via: Gonintendo

Editor's note: At this point there are no longer any major updates coming, and that means that custom themes have only remained a dream for fans. Hopefully with the next console they change that, and it doesn't matter if they sell the skins like they did with the 3DS.