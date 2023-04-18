As usual, from time to time you should update the firmware of your Nintendo Switch console to continue having the best gaming experience. In this case it is version 16.0.2 which only includes general improvements to the stability of the system.

Generally your console will update as soon as it is connected to the network. To verify the version of software that is running on your consoles, access the system menu, where you can also carry out the update manually. j

If you’re having trouble implementing the update, please restart your console and try again.

Via: Nintendo of America