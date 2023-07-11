Daniel Ricciardo succeeds Nyck de Vries at the AlphaTauri team.

Alas, alas. Nyck de Vries has been fired from AlphaTauri. It seems that the team had no confidence in the former Formula E and Formula 2 champion. Allard Kalff reported that given the mediocre performance in the past 9 races, it has been decided not to continue with the Frisian.

Ricciardo successor Nyck

But who will be his replacement? It is as clear as a lump: Daniel Ricciardo will be his successor. That’s what the team reports on its own site. He was fired from McLaren Racing last year and picked up as third driver by Red Bull Racing.

Today he made test kilometers at Silverstone. We assume that those test kilometers went well, because Ricciardo will now start working at AlphaTauri.

Strange action

It is a strange move in itself to fire a 28-year-old driver from your Junior team and then replace him with an old hand of 34. It mainly indicates the poverty of Red Bull’s talent pool. In Formula 2, Ayumu Iwasa is the most successful Red Bull protégé. He is third in the championship. Other names mentioned are Liam Lawson (doing well in Super Formula) and Alex Palou. Palou is considered a mega talent, but he still has IndyCar races on the agenda until September.

For Daniel Ricciardo, it is like coming home to a familiar nest. He drove in 2012 (10 points) and 2013 (20 points) for the Toro Rosso team, as the team from Faenza was then called. The Australian comes in at just the right time. The AT04 (AlphaTauri’s car this season) is getting a few major upgrades for the Hungarian GP. It is also expected that the car will perform considerably better on a tighter track with fewer straights. It could just be a lightning start for Daniel Ricciardo.

