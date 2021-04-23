The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced the update of the previously announced procedures and clarification regarding the suspension of entry of those coming from India on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from them, with the exception of inbound and outbound transit flights To India.

The suspension also includes the entry of passengers who were in India during the 14-day period before coming to the UAE, with the continuation of flights between the two countries, as it will allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to India on these flights .. It will also allow the transfer of excluded groups from India to the UAE with the application The aforementioned precautionary measures, which include UAE citizens, diplomatic missions accredited between the two countries, official delegations, business planes and golden residency holders from this decision, provided that they are obligated to preventive measures that include a 10-day quarantine and a PCR examination at the airport on the fourth and eighth days From entering the country and reducing the PCR examination period from 72 hours to 48 hours, provided that the tests issued by accredited laboratories bearing the QR Code are accepted.

And the General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that it is required for those coming from India through other countries that the period of stay in those countries is not less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the country, as of 23:59 on Saturday 24 April 2021 for a period of 10 days It can be extended with the continuation of cargo flights between the two countries.

The authority called on all travelers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines associated with it to amend and schedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

