Even with the recent release of Zenless Zone Zero, as well as continued support for Honkai: Star Rail, miHoYo has not forgotten the game that brought it to international stardom. In this way, Today, August 28th, the next major update of Genshin Impact is now available.

Genshin Impact version 5.0 is now available for all mobile, PC, and PlayStation players. Notably, This update gives us the opportunity to tour the nation of Natlan, and three of the six tribes that can be found here are currently available. To access this area, you must first complete all of the Archon Quests in Mondstadt and reach Adventure Rank 19. Here is the description of this content:

“Exploration in Natlan takes on a new dimension when players transform into Saurians, Natlan’s dragons. Each type of Saurian is equipped with unique exploration abilities to traverse Natlan’s diverse landscape. Tepetlisaurians can tunnel underground and scale cliffs, Yumkasaurs have the ability to pull themselves in a direction and reach great heights with ease, and Koholasaurs are able to move quickly through water and even in liquid phlogiston.”

Along with this, New characters are introduced that you can get through the gacha systemso you need a bit of luck to get:

Kinich (5 stars, Dendro, Greatsword)

Mualani (5 stars, Hydro, Catalyst)

Kachina (4 stars, Geo, Spear).

Version 5.0 also celebrates the fourth anniversary of Genshin Impact with abundant rewards and system optimizationsPlayers can invite a five-star character for free, claim up to 10 Intertwined Fates in the cumulative connection event, and receive 1,600 Primogems, two exclusive gadgets, and more via in-game mail. Additionally, there are also some updates to the Character Gachapon and Weapon Gachapon, and a new tool that allows players to obtain an artifact with some customized attributes.

Remember, Genshin Impact Update 5.0 is now live on mobile, PC, and PlayStation consoles. On related topics, here you can check out our review of Zenless Zone Zero. Likewise, Genshin Impact finally coming to Xbox.

Author’s Note:

If anything has become clear to me Zenless Zone Zero, is that miHoYo knows how to make very addictive games, the question is to find the style that you like the most. In this way, all those who love Genshin Impactit is very likely that they will not be able to let go. That is why the company will probably be in charge of creating all kinds of experiences to keep all the players under control.

Via: Official statement