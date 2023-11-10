Updatable image compilation | Dozens left their greetings on Ahtisaari’s coffin

Former President of Tanzania Jakaya Kikwete at the state funeral of President Martti Ahtisaari in Helsinki Cathedral. Picture: Emmi Korhonen / Magazine photo
Sanna Marin arriving at the Cathedral. Picture: Tiiu Hyyryläinen / HS
SDP MP Eero Heinäluoma and his wife Ayla Shakir-Heinäluoma arrive at the blessing ceremony of President Martti Ahtisaari’s state funeral at Helsinki Cathedral. Picture: Roni Rekomaa / Magazine photo
The company of honor is organized at the Cathedral. Picture: Juha metso
Company of Honor at the Cathedral in rainy weather. Picture: Juha metso
Sinikka Haaksiluoto had arrived at eight in the morning to attend the state funeral of President Martti Ahtisaari in Helsinki on November 10, 2023. Juha Christensen in the background. Picture: Jussi Nukari / Magazine photo
Foreign Affairs Advisor Alpo Rusi arrived at the Cathedral. Picture: Juha metso
Miriam Owusu arrived to watch the state funeral of President Martti Ahtisaari. Picture: Jussi Nukari / Magazine photo
Crowded in front of the Cathedral. Picture: Tiiu Hyyryläinen / HS
People line up in the street for President Martti Ahtisaari’s blessing ceremony in the Cathedral. Picture: Kimmo Penttinen
Ahtisaari’s coffin was carried to the Cathedral at eight in the morning. Picture: Lauri Heikkinen / Chancellery of the Government
Sdp chairman Antti Lindtman and the chairman of the party’s parliamentary group Tytti Tuppurainen laid a wreath on Martti Ahtisaari’s coffin in Helsinki Cathedral. Picture: Tiiu Hyyryläinen / HS
Helsinki Deputy Mayor Daniel Sazonov carries a wreath. He is followed by council chairman Reetta Vanhanen (right), deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki, deputy mayor Johanna Laisaari and council vice chairman Ville Jalovaara. Picture: Tiiu Hyyryläinen / HS
Ahtisaari’s honors have been brought to his coffin: In the middle, the Grand Cross of the White Rose of Finland with its chain, on the left the Grand Cross of the Freedom Cross, on the right the Grand Cross of the Finnish Lion. Picture: Tiiu Hyyrylainen / HS
The management of the Bank of Finland left their greetings. In the photo, Kimmo Virolainen (left), Marja Nykänen and Tuomas Välimäki (back). Picture: Tiiu Hyyryläinen / HS
The flower arrangements remind us of Ahtisaari life: the altar has African flowers and Finnish needles and pine cones. Picture: Tiiu Hyyryläinen / HS
Erkki Heikkinen, chairman of the Finnish War Veterans’ Association, Matti Louekoski, chairman of the Finnish Front Veterans’ Association, and Timo Laitinen, chairman of the Tammenlehvä Traditions Association, laid the wreath. Picture: Tiiu Hyyryläinen / HS