The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the Covid-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020. There was and is a health crisis in the world. Encierro, virtual classes via Zoom, Meet, or similar. Schooling shaken. They ended the year with 2 or 3 re-linking encounters (at best). Inequalities? Thousands and many deepened.

Difficulties? Miles, too. Just to list a few: you had to share a computer, unstable connections, spaces, classes taken from the cell phone, overturned schedules, parents with blurred roles, at times well and others overwhelmed, tired or angry (being your child’s teacher, cooking, attending the call with your boss, etc.), doing what you could.

For the boys (large, medium or small), it was difficult. Very difficult. Almost impossible! The worst nightmare come true, locked in their homes, with the only company of their parents. Until August this was the scenario. Then they began to make the meetings in the squares more flexible. And we parents should have set the example. Teach with action, not with the empty word, with precautions and new habits. Again, the boys adopted chinstraps, hand washing, and social distancing. How could they. But they adapted!

Irina’s UPD celebrated it on the balcony of an apartment.

In this 2021 nothing changed and everything changed. The collections were relaxed with the Holidays and vacations. And here my “disappointment” begins. We all began to see how the collections were fading. Less and less people with chinstraps. The meetings in the squares are more populous. On the coast, the beaches, many of them very well, with controls, with rules, in others piolas were made. In the south, everyone agrees that it was a riot. But nobody ever said anything. People with symptoms or a positive test got on a bus or plane to go back to their “little house” and have the best possible time.

Many secondary schools have already started their classes. Three weeks ago there are hellish chats! With opinions of all kinds. From parents who say that “they are almost of age, let them decide.” Others, who found out to hire a closed room so they can “share their Last First Day of classes (UPD) with other courses.” Tremendous delusions! We all understand it. We all know that the boys spent all of high school thinking and planning what their 5th year would be like. The end of a stage.

And I wonder, who has the responsibility if those boys infect a grandfather? Who takes charge if a teacher who is a person at risk and still has decided to give face-to-face classes and becomes infected? These kids and their parents don’t understand that responsibility as a society is the sum of individual responsibilities and responsibilities individual responsibilities are for everyone and not just for some? Some of us ask that our children cry, whore, whore because we say that you cannot go to a mass meeting because they are potentially contagious situations and it is everyone’s duty to take care of ourselves.

A post I read about the three reasons why I wear a chinstrap comes to mind. 1) For humility: I do not know if I have coronavirus and we know that it is transmitted before I present symptoms. two) For kindness: I don’t know if the person next door has a family member battling cancer, cares for an older adult or has a vulnerable or risky condition. 3) By community: I want businesses to stay open, workers healthy, and we can all get ahead.

The last three weeks involved millions of talks at home. We were able to agree on a UPD (Last Day of Classes) adapted to the circumstances: only 8 people on a balcony, without murga, without mass gatherings, almost almost without UPD. And when at 6.15 I woke up to the noise of the murgas again I felt alone. How much easier it would be to ignore everything! Let my daughters do whatever they want and see if, “hopefully”, they come out unscathed.

But no, the day we decided to be parents, we decided that we were going to have a lot of “ugly” decisions, that we were going to be the worst parents in the world, but that was the role, we were going to do it as best we could, without fear of saying no, without our pulse trembling when the answer is not what the adolescent in question expects.

I wish there were many fewer cool parents, cancheros, friends, and more parents who exercise their role from their maturity, analyzing a little, beyond the navel.

Marina Stark

THE EDITOR’S COMMENT

By César Dossi

An outlaw ritual, but consensual



Marina has 3 daughters ages 11, 16 and 19. The last one had its Last First Day in 2018, when there was still no talk of chinstraps. The 11 will have to wait until 2027.

But 10 days ago a meeting took place in the Belgrano neighborhood, “A triumvirate”, as the reader tells her, to define Irina’s celebration (19). There they sat at the table, Marina, her husband and daughter, and they told her The final decision: “In a closed space, no way. In an open space, either. We are concerned about health and safety. An open and private space is up for consideration ”.

It was thus that they agreed with other parents that the UPD ritual … It would be on a balcony !: “With a limited number of girls and boys, 9 in total, with the homeowners present, with little alcohol and administered”. That was the party that this teenager had and that she accepted without claims and with a thoughtful attitude, despite not having been what he dreamed of.

While schools seek to prevent contagion from these illegal festivities, families and students explore alternatives. Others prepare refrigerators overflowing with alcohol.

Alejandro Schujman, psychologist specializing in adolescence, consulted by Clarion last year, I lit the fuse: “This will change the day we become aware, or as a result of some tragedy that if we continue like this, it will not be long in coming”. So how to do, with the coronavirus and alcohol in the streets, to change that concept in children – and in the parents who consent to them – with the prohibitions that are imposed at the national level?

“We are adults accompanying our children on the path of growing up in an unhealthy way. In a negligent way. We are leaving them alone “, Schujman sentenced.

