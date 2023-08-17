Thursday, August 17, 2023, 00:33



It is another way of experiencing the vintage. With a hat to protect themselves from the sun, gloves, scissors in hand and a desire to learn, several dozen student volunteers arrived this Wednesday morning at the vineyards of the Tomás Ferro experimental farm, in Cartagena, willing to learn first-hand about the entire production process. wine making, from the vine to the glass. Along with them, professors and Administration and Services (PAS) staff from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT), led by its rector, Beatriz Miguel, and accompanied by their families. The volunteers harvested more than 6,000 kilos of Merseguera grapes.

This annual event is “an opportunity to learn about the winemaking process,” explains Arantxa Aznar, a professor at the School of Agronomists. Thus, today and tomorrow the production process will continue in the farm’s laboratories. After the racking and fermentation phases, the broth will rest until it is bottled in December. With the harvested grapes, more than 1,500 liters of Tomás Ferro white will be produced. Bodegas Luzón, a Jumillana firm of the Fuertes Group, will bottle and market the 2023 vintage.

This varietal recovery project goes back more than two decades, when the School of Agricultural Engineers of the Polytechnic opted for the recovery of this native variety of the Campo de Cartagena, which was hardly cultivated. In addition, it has resulted in viticulture training for Agronomists students, and the creation of this wine, made with a grape that is grown with controlled deficit irrigation technology, they indicate from the teaching institution.