There’s an official Stranger Things VR game on the way from developer Tender Claws.

Made in collaboration with Netlflix and the series’ writers, this upcoming release will put players into the shoes of season four’s main antagonist Vecna ​​as he “explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins”.

All of this revenge planning and hive mind forming will see Vecna ​​invading the memories and dreams of other characters from the show. This in turn will provide the ability for players to “harness telekinetic powers to battle humans and creatures alike”. You can see a teaser for this upcoming release below.

Stranger Things VR official announcement trailer.

Stranger Things VR, described as a “psychological horror/action” game, will launch across major VR platforms, although at the time of writing we do not have any further details to which ones.

“We are awed that we get to live within the Stranger Things universe and dive into the rich inner worlds of its characters through Tender Claws’ unique approach to nested worlds and immersive dreamscapes,” directors Samantha Gorman and Danny Cannizzaro shared in an accompanying joint statement the game’s the announcement.

“As fans, we want this game to be very special and we are energized by the support and enthusiasm we’ve received from Netflix and the Stranger Things creative team.”

Stranger Things VR is slated to release sometime in winter 2023. Perhaps it will tie in with the show’s fifth and final season..?

Elsewhere in VR news, Sony recently lifted the lid further off its PlayStation VR2 headset, revealing its February release date and £530 price tag. In addition to this, 11 more upcoming PS VR2 games were also announced. These included The Dark Pictures Anthology: Switchback VR, a spiritual successor to Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, among others.