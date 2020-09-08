A cool bike from Royal Enfield is coming. This is the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. This Royal Enfield bike can be launched this month. The engine specifications and features of this motorcycle have been leaked on the web before the official launch. A channel named Rider Lal has uploaded a YouTube video. However, this video was later made private.According to the details revealed, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will have a new engine, which will be based on the company’s new J platform and it can come in many products. According to this video, this Royal Enfield bike will come with smartphone connectivity and navigation assist. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will have a new BS6 compliant 350cc engine. According to the leaked video, the engine will generate power of 20.2hp and peak torque of 27Nm.

Also read- New incarnation of MG Hector, know price and features

The new bike will come with many smart features

New bike engine will generate more power

The leaked video states that the new engine will generate 1.1hp more power and 1Nm less torque as compared to the existing 350cc engine of Royal Enfield. Talking about the suspension setup, the Meteor 350 will get conventional telescopic forks with twin spring rear shock absorbers. It can be like Thunderbird 350 unit. The braking hardware of the new bike can also be such as the Thunderbird 350.

Also read- This bike runs for 100 km for 7 rupees, the price is ₹ 50 thousand

Meteor 350 bike will come in 3 variants

Apart from this, the bike will have dual-channel ABS as standard. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 can be launched later this month and its ex-showroom price can be Rs 1.6 lakh. This new bike from Royal Enfield will come in 3 variants Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The Meteor 350 will be the base model of the Fireball bike. The bike will have color rim tape, different body graphics. At the same time, the Stellar variant will get chrome treatment on the handlebars. It will have body colored parts. At the same time, the Supernova variant will come with premium features.