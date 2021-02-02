Slowly entering the new year, and further and further since the initial release of the new generation of consoles, it still continues to surprise us the small number of upcoming releases that both devices will receive. That doesn’t mean we can’t find a good number of new games though. And it is that although February is the shortest month of the year, its delivery list is not so much.

As always, here is a small summary of what we consider to be some of the next most interesting releases for the month of February, arranged chronologically by their departure date:

February 2nd

Destruction All Stars

We open the list of upcoming releases with one of the few new exclusives of the new generation of consoles. Master the art of combat on wheels thanks to tactics and skills that will help you choose the right moment to cause the greatest destruction and devastation possible in incredible arenas around the world.

Cause as much chaos as possible and compete in the name of show and demolition in this new exclusive to PS5.

February 4th

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

A unique experience inspired by the famous role-playing game of the same name, with wild fighting and adventures. Embodying Cahal, a powerful Garou (werewolf) who decided to go into exile after losing control of his destructive fury, we must dominate our powers and forms, switching between human, wolf and Crinos, to punish those who dishonor Gaia, Mother Earth. But remember: you are your worst enemy. If you are not able to contain your anger, it could destroy you.

Soon you will learn to control your instincts more animal in PC (Epic Store), in addition to the consoles PS4 and PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

Minimum Requirements Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-8370

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon HD 7790

Storage: Unspecified

DirectX: Unspecified

Blue fire

Embark on an extraordinary adventure across the desolate kingdom of Penumbra, and discover the secrets that lie in this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, find survivors, and take on the strangest quests to collect valuable items.

Shred your adversaries, travel through abandoned and mysterious regions, and avoid all manner of deadly traps in this adventure available to PC (Steam) Y Nintendo switch.

Minimum requirements Blue Fire

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Anyone with at least 3.0GHz

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX End-User Runtimes

Storage: 6 GB available space

DirectX: Unspecified

NUTS

A narrative first-person surveillance adventure with unique puzzle mechanics and daring visual style. Prepare your caravan, turn on the GPS, unfold the map and enter the Melmoth Forest. As a novice field researcher, you’ll need to set up cameras by day and watch recordings at night to track the movements of the elusive squirrels.

Discover the curious secret that these little animals hide from Apple arcade, PC (Steam) Y Nintendo switch.

NUTS minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3 2.00 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450

Storage: 2 GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

February 5th

The Nioh Collection

Prepare your sword, as tough battles await you around every corner in this action RPG set in a huge land ravaged by civil war. If you want to succeed you will need patience, to discover the strengths of your opponents (humans or demons), and to know when to take advantage of their weaknesses. And it is that defeat will only be one more step on your way to victory.

This edition will bring PS5 all the original game content, as well as the three expansions with additional story chapters: The Dragon of the North, Risen Honor, and the End of Tragedy.

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

Like the previous installment, this edition will include all the content of Nioh 2, as well as the three DLC expansions currently available: The Tengu’s Disciple, Darkness in the Capital, and The First Samurai. However, in this case the platform that increases its availability will be the PC (Steam).

Minimum Requirements Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition

Operating system: Windows 8.1 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 4460

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or any GPU with 4GB of VRAM

Storage: 85 GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

February 11th

Little Nightmares 2

Return to the enchanting horror world of Little Nightmares II, an adventure suspense game in which you are Monkey, a young man trapped in a world distorted by the buzzing transmission of a distant tower. Six, the protagonist of the yellow raincoat from the first installment, will this time be Mono’s guide on his adventure to discover the disturbing secrets of the signal tower.

Get ready, because your these dark nightmares will soon return to PC (Steam), PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Seires X | S, Y Nintendo switch.

Little Nightmares 2 minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3 530 or AMD Phenom II X3 720

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 or AMD Radeon HD 6790

Storage: 6 GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

February 12

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Coming as one of the few upcoming releases expected by Nintendo, which will allow us to enjoy two unique adventures in a single title: play with your friends and join Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad in their mission to save the kingdom of the fairies; or join forces with Bowser Jr. to stop Bowser, turned into a gigantic monster that has lost control.

February 16th

Hellish Quart

A sword fighting game where swords will actually collide realistically using a powerful physics engine, supported by real motion captured fencing techniques and characters. Play as one of many 17th century warriors and use sabers, rapiers, swords and many other swords in the single player, arcade or local multiplayer campaign with friends.

Relive the duels and settle your next disputes the old-fashioned way with this PC title (Steam).

Hellish Quart minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

Storage: 6 GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

18th of February

Rustler

Become a medieval criminal in this crazy open world action game, full of references to popular culture. Go on absurd quests, kill heroes, steal horses and commoners, face off against guards, and wreak havoc in the craziest ways you can imagine.

Leaving its early access phase, we will soon be able to enjoy the full delivery on PC (Steam).

Rustler minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780

Storage: 5 GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

23 of February

Persona 5 Strikers

One of the most anticipated upcoming releases of this month, following the enormous success of its latest installments. Delve into the incredible world of Persona in this new story, and join the Phantom Thieves in tackling the corruption that pervades the distorted reality of Japan’s cities.

Minimum Requirements Persona 5 Strikers

Operating system: Unspecified

Processor: Unspecified

Memory: Unspecified

Graphic: Unspecified

Storage: Unspecified

DirectX: Unspecified

Curse of the Dead Gods

Presented previously in another of our guides for upcoming releases, Focus Entertainment finally completes the development of this dungeon crawler, which bets on a new combat system based on curses on our character that will provide us with double-edged abilities, and that will make us take a much more tactical approach than the classic “run and kill” pattern of these titles.

After a first phase of early access for PC (Steam), finally the full version of this game will make a full premiere, also available for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Minimum requirements Curse of the Dead Gods

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2125 or AMD FX-4100

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R7 370

Storage: 2 GB available space

DirectX: Unspecified

February 25

Ghosts’ n Goblins Resurrection

Announced during the last celebration of The Game Awards 2020, and as part of a larger plan for upcoming releases, Capcom brings us the first of what seems to be one of the first rounds of its most mythical arcade sagas with a nostalgic delivery to the pair that completely reinvented for Nintendo switch.

26 of February

Bravely Default 2

As an independent story of its first installment, this time we will follow in the footsteps of Seth, Elvis, Gloria and Adelle, to travel the throbbing lands of Excillant and eradicate the evil that took hold of the crystals and that threatens to plunge the world into the chaos. However, we will meet again with the unique combat system of the franchise, which gives a twist to the formula of turn-based combat of the classic RPGs, allowing us to advance or accumulate turns to reinforce our attacks or defense, adding a huge tactical component them.

Reinvent the rules and discover a world of infinite possibilities in your Nintendo switch.

Upcoming releases: date to be confirmed

Century: Age of Ashes

Fly over the skies in this curious online shooter, where you’ll ride dragons in team battles with up to twelve players. Improve your skills and discover the different abilities of all classes and dragons, and compete in intense battles in the arena until you master frenzied aerial combat.

Leaving its early access phase soon, this game will remain free after its release on PC (Steam).

Minimum requirements Century: Age of Ashes

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD RX 560

Storage: 10 GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

Capcom Arcade Stadium

Closing the list of upcoming February releases, this gem could not be missed.

And whether you are a newcomer or a veteran of the arcades, without a doubt this compilation of Capcom classics is a mandatory purchase for any player, with 32 of the best action, shooting and fighting titles that reigned during the time of the 80s and 90s, and that undoubtedly marked a whole generation.

And what better way to do it than in a format as similar, although updated, as that of Nintendo switch.