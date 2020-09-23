Users are eagerly waiting for the launch of OnePlus 8T smartphone. This phone is going to be launched on October 14. Recently a tipster revealed the prices of both variants of this phone. Now popular tipster Ishan Aggarwal has also shared the prices of OnePlus 8T. The price that Agarwal has mentioned for this upcoming phone from OnePlus is based on the Amgen Germany listing. According to this, OnePlus 8T smartphone can come with a price of less than the latest OnePlus 8.Recently, a tipster had stated the price of OnePlus 8T 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM at 799 Euro (about Rs 68,500) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at 899 Euro (Rs 77,200). However, now a screenshot of the Amazon Germany listing of OnePlus 8T has been shared, in which its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB variant is priced at 693 euros (Rs 59,500).

According to Ishaan, the company can launch a variant of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage of this phone at a price of 599 euros (about 51,400 rupees). This price is less than the current OnePlus 8. OnePlus 8’s 8 GB RAM variant was introduced by the company for 699 Euro and the 12 GB RAM variant was priced at 799 Euro.

Nokia 3.4 and 2.4 smartphones launched, know price and features

This feature can be found in OnePlus 8T

The company can launch this phone with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. This display with full HD + resolution can get a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is being said about the phone that it will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. As far as the processor is concerned, Snapdragon 865 processor can be found in it. According to the reports, this phone will come with a 4500mAh battery, which will be charged with 65W of warp charge technology.

Moto E7 Plus launching today, features like 5000mAh battery and 48MP camera

For photography, the company can give four rear cameras in this phone. It can get a 16 megapixel, a 5 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera with a 48 megapixel primary camera.

See full specifications