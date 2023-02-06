The Under-20 teams of Brazil and Uruguay They will search this Monday in Bogota a win at the expense of Paraguay and Venezuela, on the third date of the final hexagonal of the South American to anticipate their classification to the World Cup of the category this year in Indonesia.

He South American U-20 Championship grants four places for the World Cup in Indonesia, which will take place from May 20 to June 11.

La Verdeamarela, which is marching with a perfect score thanks to its two wins in a row in the final phase, has its entire squad ready to face Paraguay at the stadium The Campin.

Paraguay, which has had bumps in its performance, has prepared this game like there was no tomorrow because it knows that a new setback means resigning a very high percentage of its chances of going to the World Cup.

La Albirroja, led by the ex-soccer player Aldo Bobadilla, has one point and fell on Friday against Colombia 0-3. The selector hopes that Pablo Gamarra, Diego González and Nelson Gauto do your best game against Brazil, whom everyone wants to defeat.

It is known from Brazil that their motto is to win regardless of the rival in front of them. This time will be no exception.

To continue on the streak

Uruguay, which also has six points, the same as Brazil, will be led by Venezuela on this day, which despite showing offensive play and pressure, ironically lacks a goal.

He also reaches the third day with an integer. La Celeste wants to continue on a winning streak to ensure or, at least, get close to her maximum goal. Like the other selectors, Marcelo Broni He took advantage of the two days off to adjust the pieces, especially in attack since he has only scored three goals and conceded one.

La Vinotinto will throw out its remains. To keep your World Cup options. Must win and the Argentine coach Fabrizio Coloccini He knows that a tie is useless. This match, which is the one that opens the day, will be played at the Techo stadium, in the south of Bogotá, where Venezuela plays the local team because its fans accompany it from the stands.

After Colombia, Vinotinto is the team with the most fans in this South American.

can’t fail

After beating Paraguay 0-3, Colombia regained confidence in the team and, incidentally, breathed because they scored again, a deficiency for which they have been criticized by the fans who recognize their deployment on the field, but demand more forceful.

The selector Hector Cardenas has said that against Ecuador he hopes to continue on the scoring path that the team showed on Friday.

Colombia vs. Argentina in the sub-20.

Ecuador, the country that won the last South American category, played four years ago in Chili, has fallen with his team in the first two dates of the final phase. A circumstance that makes the Tri even more dangerous, according to Cárdenas.

The match will be played at the stadium the campin and closes the third day of the hexagonal. The teams that finish in fifth and sixth place in the tournament will qualify for the Pan American Games, which will be held in Santiago de Chile in October.

EFE