Infinity Nikki is helmed by PaperGames with Kentaro Tominaga – whose name you may recognize from his days at Nintendo – leading the project. Tominaga’s other credits include designer on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and director of its Expansion Pass, to name but two.

Sharing the game’s latest milestone, the Infinity Nikki team thanked everyone who has signed up so far, writing: “Look, some airborne friends are carrying Nikki across the vast sky with their blessings. Thank you to all the stylists for your support and enthusiasm! “

It said there will be “more surprises ahead” and we should all “aim for the next goal together”. That next goal will be 20 million pre-registrations, which will reward the community with a 4-star outfit.

For more context on this pre-registration enthusiasm, Niko’s Daniel Ahmed noted the previous game in the series had over 100m downloads.

We still don’t have a release date for Infinity Nikki yet, however when the time comes, it will be available across PlayStation and PC, alongside Android and iOS devices. In the meantime, you can sign up for the Infinity Nikki playtest here.

Our latest look at Infinity Nikki arrived earlier this week, during Gamescom Opening Night Live. The trailer, which you can see above, features an incredibly catchy tune, which I now can’t get out of my head.

