The US threat to restrict visas for Bangladeshis who undermine the election process has brought global focus to the general elections to be held there in January 2024. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has declared that Washington has a policy of supporting “free, fair and peaceful national elections” in Bangladesh.
The Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its response to the international community that free and fair elections will be held next January. This is not the first time that the United States condemns Bangladesh. In 2021, it slapped sanctions on the Bangladesh Rapid Action Battalion, the country’s elite security force. Washington has also expressed concern about a digital security law that is seen as a way to limit freedom of expression online. After that, the United States did not invite Bangladesh to attend the two World Democracy Summits in 2021 and 2023.
All this has led to concerns about how the electoral process is going in the South Asian country. Currently, Sheikh Hasina appears to be enjoying a lead that qualifies her to win a fourth consecutive term as Prime Minister. Domestic political unrest continued in Bangladesh, the world’s eighth most populous country. The ruling Awami League party has been in power for 15 years, but questions are being raised about the upcoming elections and their fairness and transparency.
The main opposition BNP has said it will boycott the elections until its administration is reformed. This opposition party, which emerged from power in 2006, has organized a series of meetings across the country over the past few weeks. His main demand was to withdraw the cases against his boss, Khaleda Zia, and her son, Tariq Rahman, who are accused in a corruption case.
In 2019, the party also boycotted the elections. The country is witnessing violence in the streets, with disillusionment with the political process. Bengali voters choose 300 members of the national parliament, then vote to elect another 50 women in parliament, bringing the total number of members to 350. Previous elections in 2014 and 2019 saw allegations of fraud and accusations by the political opposition of corrupting national elections.
But Sheikh Hasina’s government denied the charges at the time. Against this background, the BNP asked Hasina to step down and the upcoming elections to be held under a neutral caretaker government. But Sheikh Hasina’s government rejected this request and assured that the elections would be free and fair under the supervision of the National Election Commission. However, the opposition parties say that the Election Commission is an obedient tool in the hands of the government and is not neutral.
However, there is still international interest in the Bangladesh elections. The United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and other countries have called for free and fair elections. The European Union intends to send an assessment and observation mission for the general elections.
Bangladeshi opposition parties have welcomed the international attention, but it remains to be seen what effect this will have on the opposition’s fortunes. The opposition is a divided house, and its boycott of the previous elections led to a loss of popular support, and large sectors of the people considered boycotting the elections a wrong step. The political opposition and rights groups have celebrated the international community’s focus on Bangladesh. But it remains to be seen what effect this will have on the elections themselves.
Bangladesh is seen as an important player in the Indo-Pacific region due to its strategic location in the Bay of Bengal. Sheikh Hasina enjoys very close relations with India, and at one point she also had the support of the West. It is true that relations between India and Bangladesh remain close, and Bangladesh is also building its ties with China as it seeks to grow its economy as China invests billions of dollars in infrastructure projects. It is well known that the ruling Awami League party is a close ally of India. Hence, the international community will closely watch the elections which will have a huge impact on Bangladesh in the coming years. Bangladesh is an important economy although it faced some economic setbacks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
