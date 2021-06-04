A number of upcoming 2K games have leaked ahead of E3.

The leak first appeared on reddit and was subsequently verified by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier.

As you’d expect, NBA 2K22 is on the cards. According to the leak, ex-NBA pro Dirk Nowitzki is one of the cover stars.

Codename Daffodil is a Borderlands spin-off featuring Tina Tina, with a final name that may be “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands”. (Gearbox recently trademarked “Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands”). This game is said to be in the same style as the mainline Borderlands game.

Codename CODA is said to be a new Marvel-themed XCOM-style turn-based strategy game from Firaxis.

And Codename Volt is a new action game early in development described as “Cthulhu meets Saints Row”. This may be the new game from 2K’s own Hangar 13.

Monday 14th June will feature a presentation from Take-Two Interactive, which owns 2K. Perhaps we’ll see some or all of these games then. We’ve asked 2K for comment.