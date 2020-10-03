Girls are brought up to be perfect and not to take risks – and that’s why they have a difficult job, says lawyer, entrepreneur and politician Reshma Saujani. She wants to change that.

Girls are often better at elementary school – why are they so rarely bosses later on? (Picture from a school enrollment in Frankfurt Oder) Image: ZB

Ms. Saujani, I read your book “Courageous, Not Perfect” completely before I wrote down a single question for this interview. Would a man have done that too?

Definitely not! He probably would have cheated his way through watching my Ted Talk.

Why is that?

I think girls are raised to be perfect and not to take risks. They should get good grades, but not venture too high on the climbing frame because they could fall and hurt themselves. Boys, on the other hand, should calmly climb to the top and sometimes fall. As adults, they therefore dare to act more, for example in salary negotiations, while women are afraid of making mistakes and looking bad.