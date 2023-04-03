Upbringing and the State: A Continuation of Progress and Strength
There is no denying that political upbringing has the greatest impact on the leadership of the nation and the state, and on its development and progress. Through the chain of government and the state associated with the founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, comes the decision to appoint His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan In the position of Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, he comes from strong foundations and the rules of political upbringing that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, took care of and supervised.
It is all good for the UAE to continue making and preparing young leaders to participate in leading the affairs of governance, administration and politics to achieve more prosperity, security, development and international effectiveness.
His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is the descendant of the house of wisdom, governance and management of various political, legal and social affairs related to the founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God bless their souls, and extending to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, may God protect him, who has the credit and the great role in the security, progress, development and strength of the United Arab Emirates. All of this, with the keenness and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the upbringing of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, made the people of the Emirates rejoice with pleasure in the blessed month of Ramadan by appointing His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi , Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, historical experience in the UAE always confirms that the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi has roles, tasks, moves and initiatives in the development, progress and immunity of the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi alike with the multiple and different international variables.
Certainly, this path will be repeated strongly and quickly with His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as he holds very high academic and knowledge qualifications, experience and effective roles for the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in various developmental affairs and the future of energy and the environment. The categorical statement is that political upbringing is considered the basic foundation on which the affairs and organs of government with the people are based.
Indeed, the UAE, under the leadership and thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is not satisfied with its progress, prosperity, security and strength, but rather looks forward to a more developed future, immunity, and international, international and humanitarian participation through the continuation and development of what it possesses of elements and what it prepares as leaders for the future. , and its long-term plans, strategies and goals, which became clear in the paths of appointing His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, and appointing His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed as Vice President of the State with the approval of the Federal Supreme Council, And also by appointing His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed as Deputy Rulers of Abu Dhabi.
* Writer and political analyst
