Bollywood and TV actress Upasana Singh will soon be seen in the TV show ‘Gangs of Filmistan’ alongside Sunil Grover. In this comedy show, Upasana will be seen as Bua. Let me tell you, after Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s feud, Upasana too got separated from the show. In a recent interview, Upasana said what is the relationship between him and Kapil Sharma. There is good bonding between us and if they are not working together then it does not mean that they are enemies. I am connected to Kapil and we often talk to each other over the phone.

Upasana further said, ‘Actually they had to sing a song in my first Punjabi film made under my direction and we met each other in the same sequence. Kapil is a very good person. Many people try to air the rumors that we are enemies just because we are not working with each other, it does not mean that we are enemies. It happens that you do not always work with the same people. I have also worked in films, but that does not mean that I will continue to work with the same people.

He further said, ‘That’s where I had a great experience working with Kapil and his team and they are fantastic people. I have some beautiful memories with him. It will always be with me It is not that he does not call me, or we do not talk to each other. There is no enmity. In fact, I worked with him twice. We are all good friends. Kapil loves me very much and he talks to me well.