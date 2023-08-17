Thursday, August 17, 2023, 00:26



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Plaza de España in San Javier hosts this Thursday the free contemporary circus show for all audiences, ‘DESproVISTO’, by the Murcian circus arts company UpARTE as part of the San Javier Theater Festival. It is the third work by UpARTE, which stands out for its high acrobatic technical level, a search for a balance between risk, rhythm, aesthetics and humor. The production maintains the essence of his previous works, which stand out above all for their high technical level of acrobatics, performers without characters and a leitmotiv that moves the work, but which it is not necessary to know to enjoy the show.





This new work, in addition to maintaining the essence, intends, at the same time, to plunge into a new path, taking a step from the rigid to the flexible, the basic concept of the work that can be seen in the elements used on stage (fabrics). and in the body proposal, incorporating contemporary dance into the company’s work, according to reports from the San Javier City Council. ‘DESPROVISTO’ is a contemporary circus work for all audiences, which wants to reach the viewer in depth and form, where the artists will move away from a depersonalized mass, transforming into a group of individuals where acrobatics, human towers and somersaults will be part of of their common language.

With its impeccable technique, the company makes believe that flying is possible, but there is a great effort behind each stunt. This was verified by the editor of LA VERDAD Natalia Benito, also a graduate in Dramatic Art from the Escuela Superior de Arte Dramático de Murcia, who shared a week of training with them. ‘DESPROVISTO’, a creation premiered last December at the Teatro Circo de Murcia, is touring the Region throughout 2023.