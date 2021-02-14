Leonardo Bonucci
In the 17/18 season Bonucci signed for AC Milan from Juventus in Turin in exchange for 42 million euros.
Dayot Upamecano
FC Bayern announced the hiring of the French center-back from RB Leipzig for the 2021 season. The Bavarian club paid 42.5 million euros to the Red Bull club.
Nicolas Otamendi
Valencia returned to make cash with Otamendi. The Valencians managed to enter 44.6 million euros in the sale of the central to Manchester City.
Mangala
45 million paid Guardiola’s Manchester City to Porto.
Nathan Aké
Another Guardiola signing for the Manchester City defense which paid 45.3 million euros to Bournemounth.
Ferdinand River
The Londoner spent most of his professional career as ‘Red’ and became one of the club’s greatest legends. But before that, Manchester paid 46 million euros to Leeds to sign him.
Ferland mendy
The French left-back signed for Real Madrid after paying the white club 48 million euros to Olympique de Lyon.
David Luiz
49.5 million euros was the amount paid by PSG to Chelsea to sign the Brazilian.
Eder Militao
Real Madrid reinforced its defense in the summer of 2019 with the Brazilian central defender who can act on the right side. 50 million paid the Madrid team to Porto
Ben chilwell
The left-back went to Chelsea for an amount of 50.2 million euros.
Kyle walker
City have spent a great deal of money propping up their defense and one of the biggest expenses was the signing of English right-back Kyle Walker. City had to pay € 52.70 million to Tottenham.
Aaron Wan Bissaka
The young right-back stood out at Crystal Palace and Manchester United did not hesitate to pay 55 million euros for his services. Aaron Wan Bissaka of Manchester United poses after signing for the club at Aon Training Complex on June 29, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Manchester United / Manchester United via Getty Images) PUBLISHED 06/30/19 NA MA21 1COL
John stones
Stones is one of the most promising defenders in English football, and that doesn’t come cheap. The team led by Pep Guardiola paid Everton a whopping 55.6 million euros to sign him.
Benjamin Mendy
Another of Guardiola’s signings for his defense. This time he noticed a Monaco player, Benjamin Mendy. 70 million was what City paid for him.
Laporte
Guardiola’s last big request for his defense (and the most expensive). The Athletic center-back changed his scene in exchange for 70 million euros. Express request of the Catalan technician.
I cancel
65 million euros paid City to Juventus in Turin.
Ruben Dias
The English club has paid 68 million euros to Benfica to reinforce the defense.
Lucas Hernandez
Bayern paid the 80 million clause to Atlético0 de Madrid for the versatile French defender World champion in 2018.
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool wanted him yes or yes and paid 84.4 million to Southampton to take over the services of the defender born in Breda.
Matthijs de Ligt
85.5 million euros paid Juventus to Ajax.
Harry maguire
The English center-back changed Leicester for Manchester after the outlay of 87 million euros by the Old Trafford team.
