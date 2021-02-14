Leonardo Bonucci In the 17/18 season Bonucci signed for AC Milan from Juventus in Turin in exchange for 42 million euros. Photo:

ALESSANDRO GAROFALO

Dayot Upamecano FC Bayern announced the hiring of the French center-back from RB Leipzig for the 2021 season. The Bavarian club paid 42.5 million euros to the Red Bull club. Photo:

Boris streubel

Nicolas Otamendi Valencia returned to make cash with Otamendi. The Valencians managed to enter 44.6 million euros in the sale of the central to Manchester City. Photo:

Shaun botterill

Mangala 45 million paid Guardiola’s Manchester City to Porto. Photo:

Phil Noble

Nathan Aké Another Guardiola signing for the Manchester City defense which paid 45.3 million euros to Bournemounth. Photo:

MARC ATKINS

Ferdinand River The Londoner spent most of his professional career as ‘Red’ and became one of the club’s greatest legends. But before that, Manchester paid 46 million euros to Leeds to sign him. Photo:

Clive mason

Ferland mendy The French left-back signed for Real Madrid after paying the white club 48 million euros to Olympique de Lyon. Photo:

REALMADRID.COM

David Luiz 49.5 million euros was the amount paid by PSG to Chelsea to sign the Brazilian. Photo:

Pascal Rondeau

Eder Militao Real Madrid reinforced its defense in the summer of 2019 with the Brazilian central defender who can act on the right side. 50 million paid the Madrid team to Porto Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

Ben chilwell The left-back went to Chelsea for an amount of 50.2 million euros. Photo:

ALASTAIR GRANT

Kyle walker City have spent a great deal of money propping up their defense and one of the biggest expenses was the signing of English right-back Kyle Walker. City had to pay € 52.70 million to Tottenham. Photo:

Shaun botterill

Aaron Wan Bissaka The young right-back stood out at Crystal Palace and Manchester United did not hesitate to pay 55 million euros for his services. Aaron Wan Bissaka of Manchester United poses after signing for the club at Aon Training Complex on June 29, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Manchester United / Manchester United via Getty Images) PUBLISHED 06/30/19 NA MA21 1COL Photo:

Manchester United

John stones Stones is one of the most promising defenders in English football, and that doesn’t come cheap. The team led by Pep Guardiola paid Everton a whopping 55.6 million euros to sign him. Photo:

Michael Regan

Benjamin Mendy Another of Guardiola’s signings for his defense. This time he noticed a Monaco player, Benjamin Mendy. 70 million was what City paid for him. Photo:

Tom flathers

Laporte Guardiola’s last big request for his defense (and the most expensive). The Athletic center-back changed his scene in exchange for 70 million euros. Express request of the Catalan technician. Photo:

Clive brunskill

I cancel 65 million euros paid City to Juventus in Turin. Photo:

JASON CAIRNDUFF

Ruben Dias The English club has paid 68 million euros to Benfica to reinforce the defense. Photo:

Matt McNulty – Manchester City

Lucas Hernandez Bayern paid the 80 million clause to Atlético0 de Madrid for the versatile French defender World champion in 2018. Photo:

CHRISTOF STACHE

Virgil van Dijk Liverpool wanted him yes or yes and paid 84.4 million to Southampton to take over the services of the defender born in Breda. Photo:

Laurence griffiths

Matthijs de Ligt 85.5 million euros paid Juventus to Ajax. Photo:

NurPhoto

