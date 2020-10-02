For the past nearly two decades, whenever there was talk of UP politics, it is mainly about BJP, SP and BSP. While the Congress party, which has been in power for the most days in the country, has not found much importance in the politics here. But if we talk about the coming of the Yogi government in UP, then the Congress is seen to be the party with the most headlines after the ruling BJP. If we talk only for the last one year, at least 3 such occasions came when the Congress stood firmly against the UP government while the main opposition party SP disappeared. Let’s look at the reason behind this…

UP is the last hope for Congress?

Ever since the Congress government came to power at the Center in 2014, the party has been fighting for its existence. During Modi’s first term (2014-2019), the Congress government had fallen from almost all the states of the country! In such a situation, the Congress strategists decided to field their biggest face in UP and put Priyanka in politics, giving them command here. On 23 January 2019, Priyanka started her political career as General Secretary in the Congress Party.

First Chance: Sonbhadra Massacre (July 2019)

11 people were killed in a land dispute in Sonbhadra. The case was related to law and order, the opposition parties were targeting the government in their own way, so Priyanka’s decision to land on the ground and meet the victim’s family made the case even bigger. The ruling BJP tried to stop Priyanka by imposing Section 144, after which she sat on the dharna and was later taken into custody and placed under house arrest in Chunar. This was perhaps the first incident in the Yogi government that was politically strong against the Congress power. If the Yogi government did not stop Priyanka, then this matter might not have been so big.

Second Chance: Lucknow Police stopped the way (December 2019)

In the charges of inciting violence in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and other charges, the police has given the former IPS S.R. Darapuri, social activist and Congress spokesperson Sadaf Zafar was arrested. Sr Priyanka Gandhi, who is going to meet Darapuri and Sadaf Zafar’s family, was stopped by the police on the way. Even then, Priyanka was accused of breaking section 144, after which, Priyanka came to meet her riding on the scooty. There was a lot of trouble for the UP police on this matter on social media. Priyanka and the Congress party also benefited from this incident.

Third Chance: Hathras Gangrape (October 2020)

Once again, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were going to meet the family members of the Hathras gang rape victim, were stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Greater Noida on charges of violation of Section-144 and then sent back to Delhi. Later Rahul and Priyanka are inherited. In this case too, people on social media have heard the Yogi government very well and the Congress seems to be benefiting from it.

Now the question arises that after all, how is the Congress, which is challenging the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh at number four in the state in terms of seats? While Akhilesh and Mayawati who are on the second and third numbers have no discussion!

BJP’s mind game!

The Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2017 by defeating the Samajwadi Party. Therefore, the biggest threat is still the SP for the BJP. And as far as the ground situation is concerned, there are still more SP and BSP voters after BJP. The Congress, which is in fourth position, has always needed some support, as it did in 2017 with the SP with 100 seats.

In such a situation, does the BJP want to give the Congress more opportunities and elevate it? According to experts, the SP and BSP will suffer the most damage due to the strengthening of the Congress. That is why the BJP is directly upgrading the Congress by paying attention to the Congress on every issue!

Akhilesh and Maya’s inaction

Akhilesh and Maya’s inactivity is also the reason for increasing the activeness of Congress and Priyanka Gandhi in UP politics. Both these leaders are seen running their campaign only from social media. In such a situation, as the ‘Young Brigade’ of the Congress is challenging the power while staying at number four, it seems that in the coming time this party will improve its ranking in UP!