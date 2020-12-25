In Aligarh district of UP, a person who has converted to Islam and converted to Hinduism, has demanded protection from the police, calling his life a threat. The man who converted, has said that some fundamentalists belonging to the Muslim community are threatening to kill him. Aligarh Police has registered a case in this case and has started its investigation. Policemen are initially posted at the complainant’s house.According to the information, Kasim, a resident of Aligarh, married a young girl named Anita 9 years ago. Qasim said that he was so impressed with Hinduism that he decided to change his religion. Kasim has recently converted his name to Karamveer Singh. Anita and Karamveer Singh (Qasim) also have two children. Qasim says that after this decision some radical people are threatening to kill him.

SP said- security arrangements have been made

At the same time, SP Arvind Kumar of Aligarh district says that the police has registered a case on Kasim’s complaint. According to police, Qasim has accused some people of threatening to kill him. After this information, security arrangements have been ensured at Qasim’s house, besides the people who are threatening are being searched. Explain that according to the conversion law in UP, now the compulsion to seek permission from the DM has been kept two months before the conversion.