A fantastic new aeronautical exhibition has just opened at the Cloister of Sant Bonaventura in Llucmajor.

There’s tons of stuff on show at ‘Our Skies, Our History’ or ‘Our Skies, Our History’ including flight and handling uniforms from different airlines and bygone eras as well as catering objects, technical documents, aircraft regulations and aerial medicine materials.

There’s also historical documents and photographs from the 1940s to the present day and model planes, including a rare Spantax.

The exhibition is dedicated to all those who worked at airports in the Balearic Islands over the years, from check-in operators, to baggage staff, to pilots and everyone in-between who played a fundamental role in making the Balearic Islands the world-class tourist destination it is today.

The organizers intend to take the exhibition on the road and Municipalities are already lining up to show off the aeronautical history of the Balearic Islands, so that new generations can get to know how the industry unfolded.

The exhibition is a Balearic Islands Aeronautical Museum Association initiative and it’s open until July 15 at the Cloister of Sant Bonaventura in Llucmajor.