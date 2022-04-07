“Thank you for this other miracle”: Stash and Giulia Belmonte are preparing to welcome their second child, after little Grace

By now he is getting used to the tender announcements Stash, the lead singer of the band The Kolors. He and his partner Giulia Belmonte have just discovered that they are expecting their second baby and has poured out his immense joy in a sweet post published on Instagram. A year and a half ago little Grace was born, his first child.

Credit: thekolors_stash – Instagram

Grace is just born … and I look like an idiot who goes back and forth through the corridors of the hospital for the joy and euphoria I am feeling now … There are no words to describe the happiness we are experiencing right now. Giulia was very strong and everything went great !!! Good mami, you are immense! Thank you all for the good wishes!

It had been these first words of the singer, when just a year and a half ago his Giulia Belmonte had made him a father for the first time.

An immense joy for the Italian rock star and for the young journalist and influencer, who thanks to that event had already crowned a great love born about 4 years ago.

The imminent arrival of little Grace had also served the two to come out and announce to everyone that together they formed one couple.

Stash in seventh heaven for the second time

Now Grace will have to be ready, because in a few months she will arrive to keep her company a little brother or a little sister.

And then you come … to multiply everything I feel and live. To enlarge the spaces of the soul. To create new melodies. We already hear you … and we can’t wait to hug you! Thanks for this other miracle!

These are the words written to accompany one beautiful picturewhich Stash published first and which Giulia then shared again on her profile.

Credit: thekolors_stash – Instagram

In the photo there is one guitar, Stash’s work tool. Between the strings of this one, there is the first ultrasound of the baby.

No further information appears in the description. All fans, therefore, will have to wait a bit before knowing what color the bow will be and what will be the name chosen by the vip couple.