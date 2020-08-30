Highlights: Yogi Adityanath government of UP can give exemption in Unlock 4 in the state according to the instructions of the Center

The big decision will be to start the operation of the metro, Lucknow, Noida Metro can run from September 7

Also, from 21 September, 50% teaching and non-teaching staff may be allowed to open schools.

Lucknow

The Central Government has released the Unlock 4 Guidelines on Saturday. The important thing in this is that from September 7, the approval has been given to start the metro services across the country. With this, after about five and a half months, the way of operation of Lucknow and Noida Metro has also been cleared. On Sunday, the UP government can also release the Unlock 4 Guideline for the state.

It is expected that the UP government will also issue guidelines on the lines of the Center itself. Anyway, this time the Center has made it clear that states will not be able to impose lockdown on their own free will. In such a situation, it may also happen that for the weekend lockdown running in the state i.e. Saturday, Sunday lockdown, he has to get approval from the center.

These things can be approved in UP

From September 21, 100 people can be allowed to participate in social / educational / sports / entertainment / cultural / religious / political programs. However social distancing, mask, handwash, thermal scanning will be necessary.

– Cinema and multiplex closed, but allow open air theater from 21 September

– There will be no loosening of lockdown at Containment Jones until 30 September 2020.

– There will be no restriction on interstate and interstate traffic.

– Opening of school for 50% teaching and non-teaching staff from September 21

From September 21, students from 9th to 12th will be able to go to school voluntarily (outside the Containment Zone) to consult teachers.

From 21 September, higher education institutions will be able to open post-graduate students with technical and professional programs (which require lab or practical) and PhD students.