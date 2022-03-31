An older couple kisses in a park. Walrus Images (Getty Images)

The simple answer to the question of how old you can have sex is that there is no age limit, because everything depends on multiple factors. Sex life is a very private, very personal matter, which depends on many things. In the case of women, as life expectancy has increased a lot in recent years, the menopause stage represents practically a third of life, that is, it is a very long stage. Women go through menopause around the age of 50-55 and their average life expectancy can be up to 85 years. At this stage some hormonal processes take place: there is a decrease in the hormones called estrogens and testosterone, which stimulate sexual desire, libido, and favor the tissues of the genital apparatus, both external and internal, to be in an optimal state. All this changes in the phase of menopause. And that, of course, influences how both desire and sexual relations are at that stage of women’s lives. Therefore, the answer to your question is that the age up to which sexual relations are maintained is adaptive, each woman adapts based on multiple factors: the type of partner she has, what that partner is like, the interests that woman has, what hormonal phase she is in, whether or not she is taking hormone replacement therapy. In addition, we must also take into account that sometimes, with age, women can have organic problems: they can have breast or other cancers, a descent of the bladder that causes urinary incontinence… That is, There are organic factors that greatly influence whether or not you have optimal sexual relations.

This in terms of women, if we talk about men, they do not have a menopause like women, their testosterone level, which is what stimulates sexual desire, remains constant throughout life. In fact, there are men who at age 80 or older have children. But although male hormones do not decline with age, as occurs with female hormones, men can also have organic problems: prostate cancer or any other prostate pathology or other organic factors that also influence sexual activity: hypertension, treatment for diabetes etc. And these are factors that hinder erections and their optimal maintenance.

In addition to hormonal and organic factors, psychological factors also influence the sexual desire of both women and men. Living with a partner forty or fifty years is not the same as having something new.

In other words, the answer to your question would be that there is no age limit for having sexual relations and that it depends on each person. And also that in both older women and men it is common for problems to arise that make it difficult. The solution in the case of women, the help that we health professionals offer, are hormone replacement treatments that encompass a world of things. There are oral, topical, vaginal treatments, etc. that replace hormones (estrogens and testosterone) and that help to solve problems of lack of libido and vulvar and vaginal dryness, making sexual intercourse much easier. In addition, in the last ten years everything related to vaginal cosmetic surgery has developed a lot, which is something that some patients claim because they need it and that psychologically they are doing very well.

If the person is well and feels like it, they can have sexual relations without an age limit. But we must not forget that over the years problems usually appear that make them difficult. But that’s what health professionals are for, to solve it.

Ana Ezquerra Gimenez she is a gynecologist

Question sent via email by AC

Coordination and drafting:victory bull

we answeris a weekly scientific consultation, sponsored by theDr. Antoni Esteve Foundationand the programL’Oréal-Unesco ‘For Women in Science’, which answers readers’ questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, partners ofAMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), which answer those questions. Send your questions tousrespondemos@gmail.comor on Twitter #nosotrasrespondemos.

