The milk It is one of the most controversial foods in human nutrition. Over the years, she has been praised for her multiple nutritional benefits and, at the same time, questioned about its suitability in the diet of Adults. Today, we explore the controversy over milk consumption in adults and we provide you with expert-backed information so you can make an informed decision.

Milk is a rich source of proteins, essential vitamins and minerals. Its consumption is commonly associated with growth and development in childhood, but Its benefits can extend to all stages of life.

Among the key nutrients that milk provides are calcium, zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, B2, B6, B12 and D, all vital for bone, muscle and general health.

Up to what age is it advisable to consume pasteurized milk?

Nutritionist Edgar Desfassiaux indicates that, “there is no specific age at which you should stop consuming pasteurized milk.”

Pasteurization is a process that heats milk to temperatures ranging between 55 and 75 degrees Celsius for 17 seconds, eliminating pathogenic microorganisms without destroying essential nutrients. Therefore, from a food and nutritional safety point of view, pasteurized milk can be consumed at any age.

Is it healthy to drink milk throughout life?

The answer to this question is complex and depends on individual factors such as genetics and immune response. Some people lack the lactase enzyme needed to break down lactose, the sugar in milk, and develop lactose intolerance.

Others may consume milk during childhood without problems, but develop intolerance in adulthood, opting for lactose-free milk or vegetable alternatives. On the other hand, there are individuals who can consume cow’s milk without any difficulty throughout their lives, even unpasteurized milk (bronca).