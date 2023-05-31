Jiuquan. China sent three astronauts to the mission shenzhou-16 to the space station tiangong, including a first civilian scientist, while continuing with plans to launch a manned flight to the Moon before 2030.

The crew departed aboard a rocket Long March 2F, which lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Station in northwest China at 1:31 a.m. GMT), Afp journalists observed.

The ship docked yesterday afternoon to the central module of the station, tianhe, more than six hours after takeoff, state television CCTV announced.

The launch was a “complete success” and the “astronauts are in good condition,” said Zou Lipeng, director of the Jiuquan center.

The world’s second-largest economy has poured millions into its military-controlled space program, hoping to send humans to the moon and catch up with the United States and Russia in the space race.

The mission commander is Jin Haipeng – in his fourth space mission, according to the state press – in addition to engineer Zhu Yangzhu. Gui Haichao, a professor of aeronautics and astronautics at Beihang University, traveled with them and will carry out scientific tests, he declared on Monday. Lin Xiqiang, spokesman for the country’s Manned Space Agency, told reporters.

Until now, all Chinese astronauts sent into space have been members of the People’s Liberation Army.

The scientist will carry out “large-scale experiments in orbit to study new quantum phenomena, high-precision time-frequency space systems, verification of general relativity and the origin of life,” according to the spokesperson.

heavenly palace

Station tiangong (meaning “heavenly palace”) is the crown jewel of the Chinese space program, which has also sent vehicles to Mars and the Moon.

This mission is the first to travel to the station since it entered its “application and development” phase, Beijing said.

An expert told Afp that Tuesday’s flight represents “a normal crew turnover”, but that even that is significant.

“Accumulating experience in space flight operations is important and doesn’t require new spectacular milestones all the time,” said Jonathan Mcdowell, an astronomer and astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

In the administration of President Xi Jinping, China has stepped up the pursuit of its “space dream.”

In addition to a space station, it plans to build a base on the moon, and the country’s National Space Administration says it aims to launch a crewed lunar mission before 2030.

“The main objective is to carry out a first moon landing (of a crew) by 2030 and proceed with a scientific exploration of the satellite,” in addition to the analysis in terms of technology, spokesman Lin Xiqiang explained.

The final module of tiangong managed to fit last year with the main structure.

The station contains numerous cutting-edge scientific equipment, including “the world’s first cold atomic space clock system,” according to the state news agency Xinhua.

It must remain in low space orbit at a distance of 400 to 450 kilometers above the planet for at least 10 years, to allow China to maintain a long-term human presence in space.

It will be permanently manned by rotating teams of three astronauts, who will conduct scientific experiments and help test new technologies.