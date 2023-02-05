Until the last clue: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Plot

In 1990 Los Angeles, Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon is called to the city’s police precinct to gather forensic evidence relating to a recent murder. Deacon, a former detective pressured to retire by his department superiors, accompanies new lead detective Jimmy Baxter to the scene of a new murder in Los Angeles. Deacon notices similarities between the modus operandi of the crime to an old serial murder case that he was unable to solve in his days as a detective.

That same night, a woman, Ronda Rathbun, is followed by a car as she jogs home and is reported missing the following morning. Baxter learns from the precinct captain, Farris, that Deacon has ended his marriage and suffered a heart attack as a result of his intense obsession with his unsolved murder case, and is advised not to involve Deacon any further in the investigation into course. Deacon, however, takes a week off and rents a cheap apartment in Los Angeles so he can stay in town and help solve Baxter’s case. The next night, the police discover the body of another murder victim washed under a bridge. Baxter learns from his partner that the modus operandi is consistent with both the previous murder and the series of murders that Deacon was unable to solve: the victims then were all prostitutes stabbed to death and on which there were no traces of violence sexual. Deacon begins investigating Albert Sparma, a potential suspect who works at a repair shop in the vicinity of the murders. Sparma thwarts Deacon’s attempt to tail him; he is later brought in for questioning where he is uncooperative and taunts the detectives. The man is released after provoking Deacon.

Until the last clue: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Until the Last Clue, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Denzel Washington as Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon

Rami Malek: Det. Jim Baxter

Jared LetoAlbert Sparma

Chris BauerDet. Sal Rizoli

Michael HyattFlo Dunigan

Terry KinneyCaptain Carl Farris

Natalie MoralesDet. Jamie Estrada

Sofia Vassilieva as Tina Salvadore

Isabel ArraizaAna Baxter

Joris JarskySergeant Rogers

Glenn Morshower as Captain Henry Davis

