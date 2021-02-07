The weather is currently going crazy in Germany’s northern half – but there was also a weather-related incident in Indonesia.

Java – The island nation of Indonesia has a population of almost 268 million. On the thousand volcanic islands that the country has to offer, storms and especially floods are not a foreign word. For some residents, a special phenomenon now occurred which caused people to trudge through blood-red water. The sea stood up to the calves of the people.

Severe weather: flooding creates unusual images

The unusual flooding on the island of Java caused a sensation: near the town of Pekalongan in the village of Jenggot, the inhabitants were surprised by the red water. The AFP reports. In several pictures you can see how the water reached over the ankles. The riddle of the “blood-red” flood was quickly solved.

A motorcyclist through blood-red water. © SHAKA / AFP

According to the AFP, the authorities announced on Sunday that the color comes from batik factories and is harmless. Batik companies take care of the dyeing of textiles. A method that originated in Indonesia itself. The authorities said the paint was not deliberately disposed of. The dye packages were swept away by the floods. Pekalongan in Central Java Province is known for its batik operations, writes the AFP.

Storms: Flooding in the rainy season in Indonesia is not uncommon

The flooding did not last long. In the meantime the village has been drained again with pumps. Numerous photos of the unusual flood went around the world. Flooding is not uncommon during the rainy season. In January alone, at least 21 people died in South Kalimantan Province. The blood-red water was only visually dangerous.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, February 7, 2021, unpleasant storms of the highest warning level purple, especially in northern Germany, have been announced. In several federal states, snow and slippery conditions cause poor conditions, which can lead to problems in road traffic and rail journeys. The colleagues from Merkur.de report in detail on this. (ank with AFP)