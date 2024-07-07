The number of Democratic lawmakers calling for US President Joe Biden to drop out of the race for the November election has risen by “up to ten” representatives, media outlets such as The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Following his questionable performance in the debate with Republican candidate Donald Trump on June 27, Biden is facing voices within the Democratic caucus that advocate for him to withdraw from the racealthough the president promised in recent days that he will continue, win and prove that he is “up to the task.”

Several aides said Sunday they believed Biden should step aside

“At a meeting of senior House Democrats, several aides said Sunday they believed Biden should step aside… Raising to about 10 the number of House Democrats calling for him to step aside,” The Wall Street Journal reported, citing “sources familiar” with the matter.

Among the members calling for Biden to step aside wereaccording to the economic media, Jerry Nadler and Joe Morelle-congressmen from New York-, as well as Adam Smith from Washington DC, Jim Himes from Connecticut and Mark Takano from California, among others.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP

However, according to the same information, there is currently no consensus among the group of dissident Democratic representatives to choose a replacement candidate.

Besides, There are also Democrats who have closed ranks around Biden; This Sunday, Representative Frederica Wilson (Florida) urged colleagues who do not trust Biden to “stop undermining this incredible leader who has achieved real results for our country.”

Meanwhile, Biden held several campaign events this Sunday in Pennsylvaniaa swing state with vital importance in the elections, flanked by Democratic senators John Fetterman and Bob Case.

House Democrats are set to meet Tuesday morning, and Biden’s future is expected to be one of the topics of discussion, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Joe Biden, President of the United States. Photo:Mandel NGAN / AFP

The Democratic National Convention, where the party is expected to formally nominate Biden as its presidential nominee, will be held in Chicago from August 19 to 22.

Earlier this week, NATO leaders will meet at a summit in Washington where US efforts are expected to be reaffirmed, under Biden’s leadership, to strengthen the transatlantic alliance.

