Cloudy weather with clearings, in places light snow and ice are expected in Moscow on Sunday, January 10, the official website reports. Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation…

According to meteorologists, during the day the air temperature in the capital will be from eight to ten degrees below zero. On Monday night, the city can get colder up to minus 16 degrees.

On the territory of the Moscow region during the day it is expected from minus eight to minus 13 degrees. At night, the temperature in the region can drop to 17 degrees below zero.

Northwest wind with a speed of three to eight meters per second. Atmospheric pressure is about 747 millimeters of mercury.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned Muscovites about a sharp cold snap from January 11.