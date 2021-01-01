With the arrival of the new year, up to six players from the current Athletic squad can legally negotiate with any other team its immediate future, although its priority in all cases, except in the peculiar scenario of the goalkeeper Iago HerrerínIt is about listening to the Ibaigane club renewal offer if it occurs. The six: Herrerín, De Marcos, Balenziaga, Raúl García, Vesga and the young Zarraga, Straddling the first team and the subsidiary, their respective contracts end in Bilbao on June 30, 2021.

Herrerín, who is now the third goalkeeper after Unai Simón and Ezkieta when transferring their intentions to leave since last summer, hopes this January to find accommodation after no offers from Greece, Turkey, from where some rejected, and from Elche, precisely the next rival of the lions this Sunday in San Mamés, last September. The sides De Marcos and Balenziaga depend on their performance during these remaining months of competition, and both have spoken about it putting themselves at the service of the club to accommodate the decision they deem beneficial for both parties. Mikel Vesga It is taking gallons in Garitano’s core and it is possible that in a few weeks the conversations will begin. For the tall Vitorian midfielder, as AS advanced, they have been interested several First-class clubs in Spain and some English clubs.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 1, 2021

The theme of Raúl García seemed almost sealed weeks ago, but the open fronts of the club with the General Assembly and the current economic context recession has delayed a deal that seems obvious. Finally, Oier Zarraga, one of Lezama’s pearls, who is usually called up with the first team, account for the future in the lot represented by Vencedor and Sancet in the wide zone.