E.s is a phenomenon in social networks that young people in particular have been denouncing for a long time: unsolicited pictures of men end up in their mailboxes of men who photograph their genitals and send them without being asked. Regardless of whether it is a political tweet, a family photo on Facebook or a so-called selfie on Instagram – those men respond to everyday comments on the Internet with explicit direct messages. The situation is also similar in dating portals and apps such as Tinder. Time and again, experience reports about the harassment are loud in the social networks – and more and more victims try to locate the senders, who are often unknown to them, and to take action against them.

Finland now wants to take action against this form of digital harassment: The Scandinavian country is planning to punish the unsolicited sending of penis pictures and other explicit photos with up to six months in prison. The law on the “dick pics”, also known as “cyber flashing”, should be presented to parliament next year, a Justice Department spokesman told the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

The definition of sexual harassment is to be expanded accordingly and in future also to include “verbal harassment, harassment through pictures or messages, photographing others or through self-exposure”. The sentence ranges from a fine to imprisonment.

Currently, sexual harassment requires contact under Finnish law. Sending unwanted sexual images may be punishable under the defamation law, but the sexual dimension is neglected.

According to studies, sexual harassment is widespread on the internet. A survey by the children’s rights organization Plan International this year found that 51 percent of the 14,000 girls and young women surveyed worldwide were sexually harassed on the Internet. Around 35 percent of 15 to 25 year olds received “sexual or explicit photos or images”.

In Germany the unsolicited sending of nude pictures is punished with up to one year in prison, even if the actual punishment is sometimes difficult. This is not only because the senders often use anonymous profiles. Paragraph 184 No. 6 of the Criminal Code, which prohibits the unsolicited sending of pornographic writings, also poses challenges for the courts, since in each case an individual distinction must be made between erotic photography (not punishable) and the said pornographic writing (punishable). There are now several sites and organizations such as the “Dickstinction” page, where those affected can seek support.