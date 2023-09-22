The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded prison sentences of five and a half to seven years against eight of the ten suspects for the mistaken kidnapping in Cruquius on Friday. The Public Prosecution Service suspects them of the kidnapping of a 56-year-old man from Hoofddorp in the North Holland village of Cruquius.

The man was hit by a car at a residential boulevard in Cruquius in August 2021. He was pushed into a van with force and at gunpoint. He was then tied up with tape, after which the perpetrators kicked and punched him. The kidnappers wrongly believed he had stolen cocaine. The missing victim was held for days in a garage in Gouda and later in a warehouse near Delft. It was not until August 11, six days after his kidnapping, that he was found battered and tied up in the warehouse.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the kidnapping “had a great impact on him and his family members,” the prosecutor said. Because the crime was “cold-bloodedly planned”, the victim would have been in fear of death for days, the prosecutor said. “Suspects acted in a cold manner out of pure greed and did not think for a second about the impact of the kidnapping on the victim and his family.” The trial will resume on Monday and the verdict will be announced on October 20.