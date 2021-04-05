As every month, Netflix incorporated new titles into its catalog for the diverse tastes and preferences of its users. Among the novelties of April came Up to the sky, the new Spanish streaming movie.

The leading role falls on Miguel Herran, an actor known internationally for his performance in La casa de papel.

Trailer of Up to Heaven

What is Hasta el cielo about?

Angel (Miguel Herrán) He is a young man without resources whose goal is to have a better life. Living in a neighborhood where violence is a daily occurrence, you will see in this scenario an opportunity that you are not willing to miss. The robbery in a jewelry store will only be the beginning of a journey of no return.

What happened at the end of Up to Heaven?

In a sour decision, and despite the fact that he is in love with Estrella, Ángel (Miguel Herrán) marries Sole, Rogelio’s daughter, in order to have a better position among robbers.

After being captured more than once, Ángel manages to be freed for the actions of Mercedes, a corrupt lawyer who works with him. Poli reappears in his life, who proposes a deal to take the money seized by the authorities.

Hasta el cielo, the new Spanish Netflix movie. Photo: Netflix

With the plot making a two-year time jump, we see Angel still married with a son. Eager to grow, he contacts Mercedes to start laundering money. At the same time, the young man plans to rob Chinese gangsters, but everything goes wrong and the Police initiate a raid.

In quick action, Sole tells Estrella to collect the loot money and run away with Angel. While carrying the suitcase, he sees a photo that his ex-partner took of him; Suddenly, a stranger shoots him. Star dies.

Even heaven ends with Ángel observing the same photograph as his ex-girlfriend before entering to rob a jewelry store.

An open ending

Estrella’s murder was left open and viewers debate who is responsible. While some think that it could be someone related to Rogelio, others indicate that it could be him, seeing that Ángel was going to escape with his ex-partner and leave his daughter.