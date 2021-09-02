Two men who shot at a house in Amsterdam’s Vechtstraat last summer have been sentenced to prison terms of one and a half and four years. This was decided by judges in the Amsterdam court on Thursday. One of the two, a 21-year-old, was convicted under the juvenile justice system. The other convict is 22 years old. A third suspect, the driver of the pair, was acquitted.

During the shooting, a Kalashnikov was shot at a house 21 times. One resident suffered minor injuries. Who of the two shot “cannot be established”, the verdict says, nevertheless, both men have been found complicit in attempted manslaughter. The motive of the perpetrators has remained unclear during the handling of the case.

On the Vechstraat, which is located in the Amsterdam Rivierenbuurt, two shootings took place on August 26. In addition to the shooting of the house with a Kalashnikov, a man in the street was shot at with a pistol earlier in the day. A link between the two incidents has not been established.

Neighbors reacted with shock to the shootings. A resident said to NRC: “After that shooting yesterday, I said to my friend: I’ve never heard the sound of a firearm. Well, at night I was immediately served my needs.”

Also read: ‘It looks like cowboy country’ in the Vechtstraat

