We know that fertilization is essential to improve yields and maintain healthy soil. But, what must be taken into account to make the most of this resource? Specialists emphasize the need to perform a soil analysis prior to tasks in the field. This allows to know the amount of useful water in the profile and the availability of nutrients, which allows for informed and effective applications.

“The humidity in the profile is one of the main variables, also the nutrients that the soil has. Know this allows better planning of the fertilization time. We know if it should be applied during sowing, volleying it before or doing it already with advanced cultivation ”, explains Diego Chiaraviglio, agronomist and rural contractor at Chiaraviglio Hnos.

In this sense, it is key to have agricultural machinery that can respond to the variable demands of crops at different times of the campaign. In her case, Chiaraviglio applies with an Altina Sower / Fertilizer KIT that gives her a “very wide working capacity”.

“The fact of not having to apply fertilizer with the seeder and being able to do it with Altina increases my operating capacity, because I do more hectares in less time,” he says.

Also Matías Cavadini, rural contractor in Los Toldos, Buenos Aires, highlights the versatility of the KIT. “Now we are fertilizing the greens that we sowed in March, in a few days we began to fertilize wheat and barley. In the meantime, we are making plaster and dolomite amendments. We never stop, ”he explains.

Finally, the ease of loading, maintenance and operation of this equipment. “The adjustment of the machine is simple, maximum five minutes. We apply calcium sulfate in one batch, then urea in another, and then phosphorus, all in different doses and with minimal calibration ”.