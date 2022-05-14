Sinaloa.-Up to 25 pothole reports are handled per monthinformed the director of Public Works of Mazatlan, Luis Gerardo Núñez Gutiérrez.

The municipal official explained that these holes are rated from 1 to 3. Number 3 are the largest.

“We go to 3, 2, generally, but many of us have already attacked them. The time they last rehabilitated depends on the pothole and that it is dry. We hit up to three potholes, along with roadblocks that we are installing in different roads to avoid any crashes,” said Núñez.



